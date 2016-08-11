BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank cost of risk will be "comfortably" up to 1 pct in 2016 -CEO

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* Moneta Money Bank chief executive Tomas Spurny says the bank will "comfortably" keep its cost of risk within its guidance of up to 1 percent this year.

* "We will very comfortably remain within the level of 100 basis points, at the moment, when we annualise, the cost of risk is at 80 basis points for this year and we can't see any reason, why this should change and we will comfortably remain within the guidance of 100 basis points," Spurny said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)