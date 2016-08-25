FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens Q2 EBITDA rises to 11.2 mln euros, keeps full-year outlook
August 25, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens Q2 EBITDA rises to 11.2 mln euros, keeps full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens

* Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter net profit rose to 7.1 million euros ($8 mln) from 1.97 million euros a year ago

* The company attributed the strong rise in net profit mainly to the absence of exchange rate losses compared to the same period last year

* Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew to 11.2 million euros from 8.94 million euros a year ago

* Pegas Nonwovens says it maintains its outlook for full-year EBITDA to grow to 43 mln-49 mln euros in 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

