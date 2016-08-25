BRIEF-Fortuna Entertainment Group reports gross win up 20 pct in H1

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

Fortuna Entertainment Group reports first half gross win grew by 20 percent to 80.52 million euros

Fortuna Entertainment Group reports first half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 7.7 percent to 9.68 million euros

Fortuna Entertainment Group says it maintains its outlook for full-year EBITDA to drop by 10-15 percent in 2016

Fortuna Entertainment Group says its management will propose zero dividend payments in 2016 and 2017

(Reporting by Robert Muller)