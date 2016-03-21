BRIEF-Broadcaster CME expects net leverage ratio to fall in 2016

March 21 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises

* says expects net leverage ratio to fall below 8x during 2016 -presentation

* CME’s cost of borrowing depends on net leverage ratio

* says anticipates using free cash flow and warrant proceeds to substantially repay 2018 euro term loan

* says expects in Q2 to record loss on extinguishment of $150 million below OIBDA level due to writing off debt discounts and rights offering costs -presentation Link: here Further company coverage: