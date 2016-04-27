FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadcaster CME targets break-even free cash flow to pay down debt
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME targets break-even free cash flow to pay down debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises

* co-CEO Michael Del Nin, on conference call, says targeting free cash flow in 2016 to be break-even

* “As we aim to use free cash flow to reduce our debt we are targeting free cash flow for the full year to be approximately break-even.”

* CME said earlier it expected unlevered free cash flow of $85 million to $95 million at actual rates in 2016

* Del Nin says anticipates OIBDA margin in 2016 will exceed 20 percent margin in 2015

* says expects interest expense in Q2 will be $20 million lower than in Q1

* says cash interest payments will be higher this year

* says expects another strong year of earnings improvement in 2016 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
