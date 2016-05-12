FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-KBC's Czech unit CSOB net profit falls 13 percent in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Czech bank CSOB, a unit of KBC Groep Nv

* CSOB says Q1 net profit down 13 percent y/y to CZK 3.3 billion ($139.03 million), impacted by banking taxes, declining margin, lower fees

* CSOB says Q1 operating expenses up 5 percent y/y to CZK 4.4 billion due to estimated impact of banking resolution and deposit insurance schemes

* CSOB says adjusted for banking taxes, operating expenses would decline 1 pct to CZK 3.6 billion

* CSOB says loan volume up 7 percent y/y, deposits rise 7 percent y/y

* CSOB says strong growth in business volumes was more than offset by declining net interest margin and lower fee income

* CSOB says adjusted for ICT insourcing and estimated impact of banking taxes, Q1 net profit decreased by 9 percent ($1 = 23.7360 Czech crowns)

