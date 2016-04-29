FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Miner NWR says subsidiary OKD board to discuss insolvency on May 3
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 29, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Miner NWR says subsidiary OKD board to discuss insolvency on May 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - New World Resources

* Says coal mining operations subsidiary OKD board to discuss insolvency on May 3

* Says unclear whether agreement on a restructuring plan can be reached before OKD has exhausted all available sources of financing

* says no decision regarding whether or not to file for insolvency has been made at this time

* Chairman Gareth Penny said on Thursday OKD would run out of cash in mid-May

* Says has not received any officials government response to restructuring or company sale proposals

* Meeting to tke place after May 2 government session where ministers may discuss how to proceed with potential state action to stave off insolvency; government has so far refused to provide any aid

* Government officials have said options included insolvency or taking over firm Source text for Eikon: [here] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.