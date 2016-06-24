FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kofola withdraws from acquisition of WAD GROUP
June 24, 2016

BRIEF-Kofola withdraws from acquisition of WAD GROUP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says decided to withdraw from acquisition of WAD GROUP

* WAD GROUP has 40 pct stake in WATER HOLDING, a firm that controls in Slovak firms Slovenske pramene a zriedla, Stredoslovenske zriedla, Zlata studna

* Kofola says "As Kofola should have entered into WATER HOLDING as a minority shareholder, Kofola regarded the conditions necessary for the approval of the transaction imposed by the Antimonopoly office of the Slovak Republic as currently hardly realisable". Further company coverage:

