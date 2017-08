June 14 (Reuters) -

* Czech telecoms regulator says three existing operators have paid czk 2.64 billion in auction of 1800, 2600 mhz spectrum

* O2 Czech Republic to pay czk 1.47 billion, T-Mobile czk 729.9 million and Vodafone czk 442.0 million

* Decision publication expected in second half of 2016