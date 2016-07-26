BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees Czech market revenue picking up

July 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Co-CEO Christoph Mainusch says expects revenue in Czech market for full year to grow faster than 1 percent seen in H1, already seeing good signs of this in July and August

* Net revenue in biggest market, the Czech Republic, was down 2.3 percent in second quarter

* CME says advertisers allocated more of their budgets for television to the first quarter of 2016 at lower season prices, which negatively impacted second quarter

* CME estimates TV ad spending in its six markets grew 5 percent in H1