BRIEF-Broadcaster CME's Czech station sees higher 2017 prices -MediaGuru.cz

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Czech unit sales executive says expects 2017 ad prices to rise 4 percent in Czech Republic -MediaGuru.cz

* Jan Vlcek, sales director of Nova Group, tells MediaGuru.cz basic volume price list will go up by 3 percent, adjusting some coefficients which will result in additional 1 percent increase of the price according to projection

* "This is a very conservative approach on our part, considering that market demand has exceeded its capacity potential in some periods of this year," he says referring to price list

* "We see that the market is oversold. This year, significantly more GRPs have been sold on the whole market than last year. The best way how to respond is to reflect this situation in the price."

* "The fundamental structure of our sales policy remains unchanged; we only introduced some minor adjustments concerning, for example, seasonal coefficients... For March, August and the first part of December we are raising the price by 5 percentage points. The other coefficients do not change."