BRIEF-Miner NWR to hold November shareholder meeting over liquidation request

Oct 17 (Reuters) - New World Resources (NWR)

* says to hold general meeting on Nov 3 at shareholder request

* says shareholders will vote on whether to resolve to place NWR into voluntary liquidation

* says if the resolutions approved, it is intended that a Meeting of Creditors will be convened on the same day to approve, amongst other things, the appointment of the liquidators

* NWR's main business, the Czech mining unit OKD, filed for insolvency in May

* OKD creditors committee has agreed to pursue reorganisation Further company coverage: