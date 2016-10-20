BRIEF-Unipetrol net profit drops in third quarter

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Unipetrol As

* Unipetrol says q3 net profit czk 722 million (versus czk 2.11 billion year ago)

* Unipetrol says q3 revenue czk 23.11 billion, down 22 percent y/y due to lower crude oil prices and lower refining and petrochemical products sales

* Unipetrol says on steam cracker should be able to recover from insurer costs of repair at level of czk 3.9 billion and lost business profit at the level of czk 9.9 billion

* Unipetrol says has received czk 3.9 billion (recognized in 2Q2016), the next agreed payment of czk 2.2 billion is presented in 3Q2016 financial statements

* Unipetrol says should be able to recover from insurer lost business profit for 3q16 due to Kralupy refinery shutdown of czk 0.6 billion and costs of repair of czk 0.3 billion; final amount of compensation will depend on the final agreement with insurers

* Kralupy refinery running at full capacity

* Production was resumed on 8 out of 10 steam cracker heaters allowing maximized production at Litvínov refinery. Steam cracker restoration to normal modes of operation is expected at the end of October Further company coverage: