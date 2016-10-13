BRIEF-Kofola could issue new shares to support price -Czech media

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Czech soft drinks maker Kofola could issue new shares to support its share price, subdued by a limited float, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Burys told Hospodarske Noviny daily paper.

* “We believe that the main reason behind the drop of our shares is not connected with the state of the company or investors’ trust, but that it is caused by low trading volumes,” Burys was quoted as saying by the paper.

* Currently, only 7 percent of Kofola's shares are traded on the Prague Stock Exchange, the paper said.