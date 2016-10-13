FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kofola could issue new shares to support price -Czech media
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
October 13, 2016 / 6:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Kofola could issue new shares to support price -Czech media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Czech soft drinks maker Kofola could issue new shares to support its share price, subdued by a limited float, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Burys told Hospodarske Noviny daily paper.

* “We believe that the main reason behind the drop of our shares is not connected with the state of the company or investors’ trust, but that it is caused by low trading volumes,” Burys was quoted as saying by the paper.

* Currently, only 7 percent of Kofola’s shares are traded on the Prague Stock Exchange, the paper said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.