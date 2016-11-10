FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank says to propose dividend 100-110 pct of 2016 profit
November 10, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank says to propose dividend 100-110 pct of 2016 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* Moneta Money Bank says nine-month net profit dived 9 percent to 3.19 billion crowns

* Moneta says third-quarter net profit decreased to 909 million crowns from 1,133 million crowns a year ago

* Company says third-quarter net interest income down to 2.05 billion crowns from 2.32 billion crowns

* Adds that its third-quarter cost of risk decreased to 188 million crowns from 322 million crowns

* Moneta says total operating income in third quarter dropped to 2.66 billion crowns from 3.03 billion crowns

* Says will propose 2016 dividend of 100-110 percent of consolidated profit after tax

* Says it maintains guidance for net impairment of loans and receivables at 1 percent Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)

