10 months ago
BRIEF-Broadcaster CME: 2016 OIBDA margin to be higher than 20 percent
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME: 2016 OIBDA margin to be higher than 20 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Broadcaster cme says we anticipate our full year oibda margin in 2016 will exceed our oibda margin of 20% in 2015 -filing

* Broadcaster cme says cash paid for interest will be higher in 2016 than it was in 2015, plan to use cash to pay guarantee fee related to 2018 euro term loan payable in november

* Broadcaster cme says as a result, we anticipate free cash flow for 2016 will decrease significantly from $55.5 million in 2015

* Broadcaster cme says expects lower market growth in romania in q4 versus q3 Further company coverage:

