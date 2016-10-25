UPDATE 2-Baker Hughes raises cost-cutting target for 2016
Oct 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc bumped up its savings target for 2016 after a tight leash on costs helped the company post a much smaller than expected quarterly loss.
Oct 25 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Broadcaster cme says we anticipate our full year oibda margin in 2016 will exceed our oibda margin of 20% in 2015 -filing
* Broadcaster cme says cash paid for interest will be higher in 2016 than it was in 2015, plan to use cash to pay guarantee fee related to 2018 euro term loan payable in november
* Broadcaster cme says as a result, we anticipate free cash flow for 2016 will decrease significantly from $55.5 million in 2015
* Broadcaster cme says expects lower market growth in romania in q4 versus q3 Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc bumped up its savings target for 2016 after a tight leash on costs helped the company post a much smaller than expected quarterly loss.
TORONTO, Oct 25 A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London was diverted to Vancouver after members of the cabin crew became unwell, the airline said on Tuesday.
DETROIT, Oct 25 General Motors Co reported much higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on strong North American truck and SUV sales, calming fears that a U.S. auto market slowdown would dent profitability.