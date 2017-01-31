FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic says share premium distribution mid-term intention, not one-off
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 31, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-O2 Czech Republic says share premium distribution mid-term intention, not one-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As

* says share premium distribution not one-off but mid-term intention

* says decided not to provide any specific financial guidance for 2017 at this stage, does not want to put commercial strategy "at risk"

* said earlier it would propose a dividend of 17 crowns per share from 2016 net profit, up from 16 crowns a share the previous year, on top of its intention to pay part of its share premium at the level of 4 crowns a share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

