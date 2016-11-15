BRIEF-Czech O2 may carry out larger buyback purchases after MSCI change

Nov 15 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic As

* O2 Czech Republic says may carry out trades in larger volumes than set in buyback programme until Nov 30

* says Board of Directors approved amendments to the rules in connection with the expected increased liquidity in the market following the announcement of the MSCI Czech Republic Index composition on Nov. 14

* says during the period of increased market liquidity until Nov 30 the company may carry out trades on the regulated market in larger volume than the volume limit set for the current share buy-back program as approved by the Board of Directors on Dec 23, 2015 (i.e. max. 130,525 shares per day )

* says company will continually respond to the current market conditions, however actual transaction volumes are not guaranteed in any way, also reserves the right to fully suspend trading