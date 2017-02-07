Falls in Smith & Nephew, miners weigh on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as falls among mining stocks weighed, while Smith & Nephew dropped after posting disappointing results.
Feb 7 O2 Czech Republic As
* PPF says sells 3 percent in O2 Czech Republic
* Says shares sold to Belviport Trading
* Says divestment is a one-off decision by the group and it is not currently planning to sell further shares in O2
* PPF says aim is to increase O2 Czech Republic free float
* Says sale will raise free float to 17.4 pct excluding treasury shares; PPF equity stake down to 81.1 pct, voting rights to 82.4 pct
* Belviport Trading is vehicle owned by Czech investor Pavel Tykac, its stake rises to around 3.92 pct Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Guy Macdonald said annual sales of the company's lead experimental antibiotic for serious bacterial infections could climb as high as $700 million if approved.
LONDON, Feb 9 The Bank of England has fined two units of Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group a record 26.77 million pounds ($33.62 million) for failing to tell the British regulator about a U.S. enforcement case.