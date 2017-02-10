Feb 10 MONETA Money Bank As

* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3

* Total dividend proposed CZK 5 bln

* FY 2016 after-tax profit CZK 4.05 billion, down 10 pct from 4.51 bln in 2015

* Q4 after-tax profit CZK 867 million (market forecast CZK 794 million, year ago 1.0 bln)

* Says plans to pay at least 70 percent of net profit in years ahead

* Sees 2017 consolidated profit after tax above CZK 3.4 billion

* Sees 2017 operating income above CZK 10.3 billion