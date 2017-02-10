BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 MONETA Money Bank As
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
* Total dividend proposed CZK 5 bln
* FY 2016 after-tax profit CZK 4.05 billion, down 10 pct from 4.51 bln in 2015
* Q4 after-tax profit CZK 867 million (market forecast CZK 794 million, year ago 1.0 bln)
* Says plans to pay at least 70 percent of net profit in years ahead
* Sees 2017 consolidated profit after tax above CZK 3.4 billion
* Sees 2017 operating income above CZK 10.3 billionFurther company coverage:
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago