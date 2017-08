Aug 11 (Reuters) - Pegatron

* Says Q2 income attributable to owners of the parent company at T$4.0 billion ($128.05 million)

* Says consolidated revenue at T$224.7 billion in Q2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aIemig

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2370 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)