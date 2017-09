June 30 (Reuters) - Philippines’ SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala Land Inc :

* Jointly win bid for the development of a reclaimed property in central Cebu province for 10 billion pesos ($221.68 million) Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1R0SQIX) Further company coverage: ($1 = 45.11 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)