Sept 30 (Reuters) - Manila Water Company Inc

* Says signs 7-year, 40 billion yen ($333 million) loan facility with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mizuho Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1M10RWb) Further company coverage: ($1 = 120.0800 yen) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)