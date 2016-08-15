BRIEF-Philippines' Global Ferronickel anticipates shipment of higher grade nickel ore to China in H2

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, in a statement, says
* Still sees positive prospects despite H1 net loss
* Sees 'better performance' in second half as it enters its peak production period
* Shipments of higher grade nickel ore withheld in H1 in anticipation of higher prices in H2
* Receives 'excellent feedback' from authorities on documentation, reportorial and permitting compliance after government audit of its mining operations
* Receives 'favourable' feedback from govt audit team on rehabilitation, slope stabilization and greening programmes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)