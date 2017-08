Jan 18 (Reuters) - SM Prime Holdings Inc :

* To raise 15 billion - 20 billion pesos ($301 million - 401 million) via fixed-rate bonds in first half of 2017, President Jeffrey Lim told Reuters

* Proceeds from the bond sale will be used to fund capital expenditure Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.7850 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)