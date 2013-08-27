FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ANZ prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- ANZ prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ

Residential Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 4, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.316

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Data supplied by International Insider.

