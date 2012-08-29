FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Italy June retail sales rise 0.4 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Italy June retail sales rise 0.4 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from a month earlier, and were down an unadjusted 0.5 percent year on year, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Wednesday.

ISTAT revised May’s data to +0.1 m/m and -1.7 pct y/y from an originally reported -0.2 pct m/m and -2.0 pct y/y.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer price inflation, which stood at +3.3 percent y/y in June, based on the main domestic NIC index.

In the first six months of the year, retail sales declined 1.4 percent compared with the same period of 2011.

ISTAT gave the following data

JUNE MAY APRIL

Mth/Mth change* 0.4 0.1r -1.6r

Yr/yr change** -0.5 -1.7r -6.8

Food sales (m/m) 0.2 0.5r -1.5

Non-food sales (m/m) 0.4 0.0r -1.7r

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.