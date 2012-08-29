TABLE-Italy June retail sales rise 0.4 pct m/m

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in June from a month earlier, and were down an unadjusted 0.5 percent year on year, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Wednesday.

ISTAT revised May’s data to +0.1 m/m and -1.7 pct y/y from an originally reported -0.2 pct m/m and -2.0 pct y/y.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer price inflation, which stood at +3.3 percent y/y in June, based on the main domestic NIC index.

In the first six months of the year, retail sales declined 1.4 percent compared with the same period of 2011.

ISTAT gave the following data

JUNE MAY APRIL

Mth/Mth change* 0.4 0.1r -1.6r

Yr/yr change** -0.5 -1.7r -6.8

Food sales (m/m) 0.2 0.5r -1.5

Non-food sales (m/m) 0.4 0.0r -1.7r

*seasonally adjusted

**unadjusted