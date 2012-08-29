Italy Aug consumer morale falls on gloomier personal finances

* Sentiment down on economic outlook

* Personal finances sentiment at record low

* But morale improves on current economy

ROME, Aug 29 (Reuters)- Italian consumer morale fell in August after rising the month before, with sentiment declining over concern about the economic outlook and family finances, data showed on Wednesday.

National statistics bureau ISTAT’s headline consumer confidence index fell to 86 in August from 86.5 in July.

The data was in line with the median forecast of 86 in a Reuters survey of 15 analysts. Forecasts spanned 84.4 to 87.0.

The August confidence index remains near its historic low, posted in June. Though consumers were downbeat about the economic outlook and family finances, they were brighter about the current economic situation.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said this month that Italy’s economy, the euro zone’s third biggest, was in better shape than it was a year ago, and that people were more aware of the difficulties it faces.

Italy has been in recession for a year, according to data released earlier this month. Gross domestic product fell 0.7 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, and 2.5 percent from the second quarter of 2011.

Analysts say ISTAT’s consumer confidence index shows little immediate correlation with spending patterns, though it does reflect longer term trends.

Consumer spending has long been an achilles heel of the Italian economy, which has been the most sluggish in the euro zone for at least a decade.

Retail sales in June - released earlier on Wednesday - were down an unadjusted 0.5 percent from the year earlier, indicating a much more marked contraction in real or inflation-adjusted terms.

ISTAT’s consumer confidence survey showed the sub-index measuring personal finances fell to 92.0 in August, its lowest since the index was created in 1996, mostly because of concern about current and future household savings, ISTAT said.

The index on the future outlook declined to 76.7 from 79.8 in July.

By contrast the sub-index on the current situation rose to 94 from 92.6.