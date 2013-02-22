FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy 2012 retail sales posted steepest fall for at least 18 years
February 22, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Italy 2012 retail sales posted steepest fall for at least 18 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian retail sales posted a
monthly rise in December after five consecutive declines but
still fell steeply year-on-year, while over the whole of last
year the contraction in sales was the steepest for at least 18
years.
    December retail sales posted a seasonally adjusted 0.2
percent increase in December, national statistics institute
ISTAT reported on Friday, and were down an unadjusted 3.8
percent year on year.
    Italians go to the polls on Sunday and Monday with little
sign of any end to what retail associations and research
institutes say is the worst slump in consumer spending since
World War Two.
    Over the whole of 2012 unadjusted retail sales were down 2.2
percent from the year before, the steepest decline since the
start of the current series in 1995, ISTAT said.
    The data is not adjusted for consumer price inflation, which
stood at 3 percent in 2012, based on the main domestic NIC
index, indicating that retail sales posted a significantly more
marked decline in inflation adjusted terms. 
     In 2011 retail sales fell 1.3 percent.
    ISTAT gave the following data for December
                                  Dec       Nov       Oct 
    Mth/Mth change*               0.2      -0.4      -1.3   
    Yr/yr change**               -3.8      -3.1      -3.8
    Food sales (m/m)              0.2       0.1      -1.3 
    Non-food sales (m/m)          0.2      -0.6      -1.4 
    *seasonally adjusted
    **unadjusted
    r=revised
  

 (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
