Italy bourse regulator investigating trades in Monte Paschi following falls

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italian bourse regulator Consob said on Monday it was investigating share trades into bank Monte dei Paschi after the stock dropped as much as 15 percent during the day.

“We are monitoring MPS and other banks. There have been Italian hands and foreign hands on (MPS) stock and we are investigating this,” said Consob President Giuseppe Vegas. “We will see at the end of the day who bought and who sold.”

Earlier, Consob said it was temporarily banning short-selling of shares in Monte dei Paschi, which is underperforming a troubled banking sector because its balance sheet is perceived as weaker than its peers.