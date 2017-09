April 11 (Reuters) - Asset manager Quaestio Capital Management, one of funds backers, says:

* has launched alternative investment fund called Atlante

* several Italian financial institutions and state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to participate in fund

* fund to help banks shed bad loans and plug capital gaps

* does not say how much capital will be in the fund Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)