FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uralkali 2011 net jumps 64 pct but misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 11, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 6 years ago

Uralkali 2011 net jumps 64 pct but misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Uralkali, the world’s second-largest potash producer by capacity, said its 2011 net profit jumped 64 percent from the previous year to $1.53 billion on higher prices and output, though it missed expectations as financial expenses weighed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of $1.75 billion, but the company booked $222 million in financial expenses, pushing it below this level.

The company, controlled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and associates, did not provide any financial outlook for the current year while noting that the industry is well-positioned.

“Despite recent market challenges, the fundamentals of the potash industry remain strong and we are sure that we will be able to satisfy growing demand in the longer term,” chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in a statement.

Last year’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $2.46 billion, up from $1.40 billion in 2010 and also ahead of the $2.38 billion Reuters poll forecast.

Revenue in the period reached $4.20 billion, up from $2.99 billion in 2010 and slightly below the $4.21 billion forecast.

Uralkali merged with domestic rival Silvinit last year to become Russia’s largest potash producer, and its financials have been adjusted to reflect the combination of the two firms. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.