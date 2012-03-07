TABLE-Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $511.6 bln

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves rose to $511.6 billion in the week to March 2 from $509.6 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The central bank provided the following figures (in billion dollars):

Latest week 511.6

Previous week 509.6

End-2011 498.6

NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange.

For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)