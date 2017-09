June 16 (Reuters) - Dixy Group :

* Retail revenue rose 20.4 percent in May, year/year, to 23.4 billion roubles ($432.73 million)

* For the first five months of 2015, retail revenue increased by 24.6 percent, year-on-year, to 108.4 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.0755 roubles)