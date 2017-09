June 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) :

* Says signed new Long Term Evolution (LTE) equipment supply contracts with Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson , and Samsung ;

* MTS plans to buy equipment worth at least 10 billion roubles ($187.57 million) as part of new contracts. Further company coverage: ($1 = 53.3130 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)