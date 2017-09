July 16 (Reuters) - Dixy Group says:

* Revenues rose 16.5 percent in year-on-year terms in June to 22.4 billion roubles ($393 million).

* Second-quarter Like-for-Like sales grew 2.3 percent, year-on-year, with the average bill up 7.7 percent and the number of bills down 5.0 percent. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9375 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)