July 23 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer O‘Key Group says:

* Q2 net retail revenue increased 1.6 percent year-on-year to 37.6 billion roubles ($654.57 million);

* Q2 Like-for-Like sales decreased 4.3 percent y-o-y;

* Plans to open the first discount stores at the end of the third quarter of 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.4425 roubles) (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova)