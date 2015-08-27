BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says H1 net profit rises 10.7 pct yr/yr

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lenta Group says:

* H1 net profit rose 10.7 percent, year-on-year, to 3 billion roubles ($44.2 million);

* Adjusted EBITDA at 11.7 billion roubles, up 44.6 percent year-on-year (H1 2014: 8.1 bln rbls) with a margin of 10.2 percent vs 9.5 percent in H1 2014;

* Maintains store opening guidance for 2015 to open at least 25 hypermarkets;

* The supermarket opening target remains at 10-15 stores;

* Given the volatile consumer environment, the company keeps its full-year sales growth guidance under review and may revise it following Q3 operating results;

* Expects capital expenditures to amount to around 35 billion roubles in 2015 compared to a previous forecast of 30 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.8718 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)