BRIEF-Russia's M.video says Q3 sales rise 10 pct yr/yr
October 19, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's M.video says Q3 sales rise 10 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - M.video says:

* Sales grew by 10 percent, year-on-year, in the third quarter to 47.5 billion roubles ($767.77 million);

* Q3 like-for-like sales increased by 3.6 percent compared to Q3 2014;

* Total number of stores was 366 as of Sept. 30, 2015, vs 368 as of Dec. 31, 2014.

* Sales in January-September rose 2.2 percent, year-on-year, to 127.7 billion roubles;

* Online-based sales increased 36 percent, year-on-year, in January-September at 13.4 billion roubles. ($1 = 61.8675 roubles) Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)

