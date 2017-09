BRIEF-Russia's X5 says Q3 net profit rises 21 pct yr/yr

Oct 21 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group says:

* Q3 net profit rose 21 percent, year-on-year, to 4.142 billion roubles ($65.96 million) vs Reuters poll of 4.318 billion roubles;

* Q3 EBITDA increased 27.7 percent, year-on-year, to 14.263 billion roubles (Reuters poll: 14.177 billion roubles);

* Q3 EBITDA margin at 7.3 percent, unchanged from Q3 2014;

* Q3 revenue at 196.1 billion roubles, up 28.6 percent from Q3 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8000 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)