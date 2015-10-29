RPT-BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q3 net profit rises 4 pct y/y

(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes to text)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Megafon says:

* Q3 net profit increased by 4 percent y-o-y to 13.3 billion roubles ($208 million)(Reuters poll: 11.8 billion roubles);

* Q3 consolidated revenue increased by 0.3 percent y-o-y to 81.3 billion roubles (Reuters poll: 81.035 billion roubles);

* Q3 OIBDA decreased by 3 percent y-o-y to 36.1 billion roubles (Reuters poll: 35.7 billion roubles);

* Q3 OIBDA margin fell to 44.5 percent versus 46 percent in Q3 2014 (Reuters poll: 44.1 percent);

* “We reiterate our previously announced guidance on revenue for 2015 to be flat... On the back of our strong results we revise the guidance for OIBDA margin to be at or above 41.5 percent.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9500 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)