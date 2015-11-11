FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom says Q3 net profit falls 59 pct yr/yr
November 11, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rostelecom says Q3 net profit falls 59 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Rostelecom says:

* Q3 net profit fell 59 percent, year-on-year, to 2.05 billion roubles ($31.8 million);

* Q3 revenues fell 3 percent to 72.5 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA fell 4 percent to 25.2 billion roubles;

* Q3 OIBDA margin at 34.7 percent versus 35.0 percent in Q3 2014;

* Net debt fell 4 percent to stand at 174.9 billion roubles on Sept. 30, 2015;

* Sees 2015 sales flat or slightly down from 2014;

* Confirms 2015 OIBDA margin forecast of 33-34 pct, capex at below 20 percent of revenues. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4900 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)

