July 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest food retailer Magnit says:

* Q2 net profit rose 25 percent year-on-year to 15.75 billion roubles ($276.28 million)

* Q2 EBITDA up 30.15 percent yr/yr at 28.20 billion roubles;

* Q2 EBITDA margin at 11.95 percent vs 11.71 percent in Q2 2014;

* H1 net profit rises 28.78 percent yr/yr to 25.2 billion roubles. ($1 = 57.0080 roubles)