BRIEF-Russia's MTS posts 22 pct drop in Q2 net income
August 18, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS posts 22 pct drop in Q2 net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* Q2 net profit fell 21.7 percent, year-on-year, to 17.1 billion roubles ($260.51 million);

* Q2 revenues rose 3.9 pct yr/yr to 102.7 billion roubles;

* Q2 OIBDA fell 2.1 pct yr/yr to 42.7 billion roubles;

* Q2 OIBDA margin fell to 41.6 pct from 44.2 pct in Q2 2014;

* Expects capital expenditures to total 92 billion roubles in 2015 (previous forecast: 85 billion roubles);

* Confirms forecast for 2015 sales growth of more than 2 percent, sales growth in Russia of more than 3 percent, and OIBDA margin of above 40 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow newsroom)

