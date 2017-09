Aug 20 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo Group says:

* Q2 2015 net profit fell 36 percent, year-on-year, to 2 billion roubles ($29.82 million);

* Q2 sales grew 10 percent to 19.1 billion roubles;

* Adjusted EBITDA fell 17 percent to 3.5 billion roubles;

* Adjusted EBITDA margin at 18 percent in Q2 2015 versus 24 percent in Q2 2014;

* Says rouble weakening may significantly increase cost of grain, which will impact profitability in H2 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0768 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)