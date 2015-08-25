BRIEF-Russia's O'Key says H1 net profit falls 63.3 pct y/y

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s O‘Key Group says:

* H1 2015 net profit fell 63.3 percent, year-on-year, to 621 million roubles ($8.93 million) as a result of higher financing costs and costs related to the forthcoming launch of the discounter format;

* H1 EBITDA at 4.702 billion roubles, down 3.5 percent from 4.871 billion roubles in H1 2014;

* H1 EBITDA margin at 6.2 percent vs 6.7 percent in H1 2014;

* H1 EBITDA adjusted for discounter costs up 1.6 percent, year-on-year, at 5.161 billion roubles;

* H1 EBITDA margin excluding discounter costs at 6.8 percent vs 7.0 percent in H1 2014.

* H1 revenue up 4.4 percent, year-on-year, at 75.885 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.5700 roubles) (Moscow newsroom)