BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says Q2 net profit down 27 pct yr/yr

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ROS AGRO PLC , the holding company of Rusagro Group, says:

* Q2 net profit fell 27 percent, year-on-year, to 2.968 billion roubles ($44.32 million);

* Q2 sales rose 19 percent, year-on-year, to 18.466 billion roubles;

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 37 percent, year-on-year, at 5.597 billion roubles;

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin at 30 percent versus 26 percent in Q2 2014;

* H1 net profit rose 15 percent, year-on-year, to 7.22 billion roubles; sales rose 22 percent to 32.59 billion roubles; adjusted EBITDA up 65 percent at 10.70 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.9700 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)