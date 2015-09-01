FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro recommends H1 dividend of 76.45 roubles per share
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro recommends H1 dividend of 76.45 roubles per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - ROS AGRO PLC , the holding company of Rusagro Group, says:

* The board of directors has recommended to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Oct. 2 to approve the dividends for H1 2015.

* The recommendation of the board is to pay as dividends 25 percent of net income for H1 2015 or 1.8 billion roubles ($27.1 million);

* The dividend will be 76.45 roubles (gross) per ordinary share, or 15.29 roubles (gross) per GDR;

* The payment of the dividends will be made in U.S. dollars, based on the official foreign exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on August 31, 2015, which is 66.4779. As a result the company will pay USD $1.15 per share (gross), or $0.23 (gross) per GDR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.