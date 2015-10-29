FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Rosneft: gas prevails in forecast for Mozambique blocks
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Rosneft: gas prevails in forecast for Mozambique blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Rosneft said in a written reply to Reuters:

* Three blocks it won together with partner ExxonMobil in Mozambique are estimated to contain ‘significant hydrocarbon potential with gas prevailing in our forecast’

* LNG export will be primary development case if gas discoveries sufficient

* Believes Mozambique is ideally placed to supply gas to Indian and Asia markets

* Exploration phase is for 4 years and is planned to commence in 2016 Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

